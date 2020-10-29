TOUMAC salutes military through programs and events

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The Top of Utah Military Affairs Committee funds military programs and events that simultaneously thank the nation’s military while offering a chance for the community to get to know about military affairs.

Hill Air Force Base’s original military affairs agency was formed by a group of local business people associated with the Ogden Chamber of Commerce.

In January 2001, the Ogden/Weber Chamber merged with the Davis County chamber to form the TOUMAC, the only joint committee in both Chambers.

“Airmen and their families across Team Hill have benefited from the tremendous community support received from TOUMAC,” said Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander. “We look forward to the continued relationship between the installation and TOUMAC for years to come.”

Linda Kelley, chair for the TOUMAC, said the committee receives support from the community to improve and expand the quality of life for the Airmen at Hill Air Force Base.

“Our organization also strives to increase civilian community knowledge about the missions at Hill AFB and their Air Force missions throughout the world through speaking engagements, base tours and publications,” Kelley said.

The committee also sponsors a Newcomers Social to welcome newly assigned military into the community and supports base recognition programs and quality of life programs for the military and their families.

Most recently, the TOUMAC sponsored a promotion ceremony for the newest Staff Sergeants on base and they’re also involved with OPERATION HILL-O-WEEN, a haunted parade on wheels where children living in base housing will receive a bag of treats.

Kelly said COVID-19 has not allowed many of the events they sponsor for Hill’s military and civilian employees, including military appreciation nights at an Ogden Raptors baseball game and at Weber State University football games, base tours, speaking engagements, and ultimately the Military Salute Picnic.

“The salute picnic has always been a premiere annual event and TOUMAC is definitely disappointed that we could not hold it this year,” she said. “Without the community sponsors we could not continue this quality event, as they provide the financial support and product donations. We look forward to a bigger and better event in 2021.”

Chief Master Sgt. Chris Walker, 75th Air Base Wing command chief, said TOUMAC and welcoming community support is an important part of what makes Hill AFB an amazing place to live, work and play.

“The TOUMAC is an integral part of who we are and what we are able to do,” he said. “Their focus on our Airmen and families is unmatched. It is an amazing partnership and we truly value our close relationship with TOUMAC.”

Kelly said TOUMAC members recognize the importance of Hill AFB to the country and the world, along with the economic impact to the local community. She also encourages new members to become involved in the opportunities to know more about the Air Force and Hill AFB.

For more information about TOUMAC, visit the Ogden/Weber Chamber at ogdenweberchamber.com or the Davis area chamber at davischamberofcommerce.com.