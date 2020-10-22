Understanding Depression Campaign

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Living through the COVID-19 pandemic can cause stress and anxiety due to the uncertainty of the world around us. Experiencing these things, while also trying to social distance, can lead to feeling isolated, insecure, and hopeless, which can increase your risk for depression.

Although controlling what goes on around us may feel impossible, you can cope with stress in a healthy way. Take the first step by doing a “checkup from the neck up” through a free, confidential, and anonymous screening tool located at helpyourselfhelpothers.org.

Getting support is essential in coping and improving mental health. Professional support services are available to the Air Force workforce and their families.

Military members can contact the Hill Mental Health Clinic for services at 801-777-7909. Military OneSource is another option available to military and their families. For more information, call 800-342-9647 or visit militaryonesource.mil.

Civilian employees can contact the Employee Assistance Program for free, confidential counseling services at 866-580-9078 or visit the EAP website at AFPC.af.mil/EAP.