SAPR, EO invite Team Hill to view ‘Nevertheless’ documentary

The Hill Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team and Equal Opportunity office have come together to bring you the film Nevertheless and the creator behind the masterpiece from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 10 at the Hill AFB Theater.

Nevertheless will highlight sexual assault, sexual harassment, victim blaming, gender-based violence, retaliation, intersectionality, privilege, transgender experiences, socialization of children, toxic masculinity, the legal system, and much more. The film will spark much needed dialogue about sexual harassment in the work place in a positive and informative way.

Nevertheless is a documentary that follows the stories of seven individuals who have experienced sexual harassment in the school or workplace environment. Through the lens of a veteran, a tech CEO, a 911 dispatcher, a writer’s assistant on a top TV show, and more, viewers will be taken on a journey in order to open their eyes on what can be done to shift culture and change society’s views.

Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker, Sarah Moshman has had her work featured on Good Morning America, CNN, Marie Claire, and Upworthy. She is a TEDx speaker who has worked as a field producer on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, as well as other shows featured on NBC, MTV, Lifetime, Bravo, and the Food Network.

She is an adjunct professor in documentary film and an inspiring public speaker with knowledge and passion for empowering the next generation of storytellers.

The event is open to all who register to include military and their dependents, DoD civilians, contractors, retired military, and affiliated community partners with access to the installation.

Learn about the film and watch the trailer at neverthelessfilm.com. Register at https://75-abw-sapr.ticketleap.com/nevertheless-documentary.