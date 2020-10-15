75th MDG now offering virtual health visits

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — To improve virtual access to health care during COVID-19, the 75th Medical Group is now offering virtual health visits in addition to in-person office visits.

Virtual health, which is often called telemedicine or telehealth, is the use of audio and visual technology to provide care to patients. Many health concerns can be taken care of this way instead of in-person. If your healthcare provider feels that a visit needs to occur in-person, you will be contacted to schedule an in-clinic appointment.

Maj. Mark Peterson, chief medical informatics officer in the 75th Medical Group, said virtual health offers numerous benefits, including avoiding the risk of exposure to illnesses, the ability to stay home when sick and shorter wait times for appointments.

“It is a great service, offering an additional way to connect with a healthcare provider and the ability to be seen wherever they may be,” he said.

The MDG uses an internet program called “doxy.me” that allows for a video and audio connection between you and your healthcare provider.

“It is very easy to use,” Peterson said. “All you need is a standard computer, smart phone, or tablet. Your provider will send you a web link to their virtual waiting room. No special hardware or software is needed.”

To set up a virtual health appointment, simply call the appointment line and request one. You can choose to connect by computer or phone, providing either an email address or a cell phone number. Your healthcare provider will then send you a link to connect with them. Another option is to use TRICARE online.

To ensure patient privacy, the site has been secured with encrypted data. Sessions are anonymous and no information is stored. Doxy.me adheres to HIPAA, PIPEDA and GDPR data privacy agreements. In addition, the provider can digitally sign any paperwork or forms that may be required by the patient.

For more information, including videos and instructions, visit help.doxy.me. You can also call the clinic appointment line at 801-586-2273 for assistance.