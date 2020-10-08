F-22 Program Transfer to Hill AFB

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — On Sept. 29, the Air Force completed the transfer of the F-22 program from Wright Patterson AFB, OH to Hill AFB, UT. This transfer reaffirms the Air Force’s commitment, and coupled with the transfer of the Product Support Manager position from Wright Patterson AFB, OH to Hill AFB, UT earlier in FY20, satisfies the direction to the Air Force to complete this activity by FY20 as outlined in response to Section 8112 of HR 2055, Consolidated Appropriations Act, May 2012, in FY20.

The transition of program management responsibilities to Hill AFB, UT is best suited to the life cycle of the F-22 program at this time. The F-22 System Program Director position and Product Support Manager positions, realigned to Hill AFB, UT will continue to report to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Program Executive Officer (PEO) for Fighters and Advanced Aircraft located at Wright-Patterson, AFB, OH.

The remainder of the F-22 acquisition program office organizational structure and manpower will remain unchanged in day-to-day execution of F-22 enterprise activities in support of the warfighter. The program office will continue to evaluate relocating additional positions to Hill AFB in the future to maximize efficiency and effectiveness of F-22 mission execution.