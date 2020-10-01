Team Hill Frontlines: Hill AFB honors Airmen serving during COVID-19 pandemic

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The “Team Hill Frontlines” series is a recurring feature that puts the spotlight on some of the civilian and military Airmen on the "frontlines" supporting our mission, people and families during the COVID-19 crisis.

Featured Sept. 22-28:

Denise Quilter

Denise Quilter works for Defense Logistics Agency Ogden as a customer support technician in the Generators Maintenance Group. She provides Air Force customers with maintenance and order status updates on backorder material. She is from Bountiful, Utah, and her hobbies include camping, boating and four-wheeling.

Denise’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

"The biggest change for me is the social distancing. I am a people person and enjoy interacting with my customers and co-workers. I have to remember to keep my distance and speak to them from a six-foot distance. Cleaning my work area is a must every day and just being extra careful and considerate of those I work with, especially those who are at a higher health risk. I always have a mask in my pocket for those times I am unable to keep a six-foot distance.”

Derek McDermeit

Derek McDermeit works for Defense Logistics Agency Ogden where he conducts inventory code inspections and helps evaluate and maintain the stock readiness of every Shop Service Center. He is from Brigham, Utah, and his hobbies include hunting, riding four-wheelers, and camping.

Derek’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

"Performing my job during the corona pandemic has been a difficult challenge to say the least. My approach to completing the mission while ensuring the safety of my customers and coworkers includes an isolated execution of my duties to minimize exposure. I utilize rubber gloves in addition to the other PPE to reduce any contamination on the equipment I use every day. Regardless of the restrictions, my workload potentially carries me to every Shop Service Center on base and presents an opportunity to catch and spread anything I’m exposed to throughout the day, so meticulous care is a necessity. During these strenuous times it’s important for all of us to work together to keep each other safe, and it helps to carry a positive attitude as we do!”