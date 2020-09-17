Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office to host inaugural Advanced Manufacturing Olympics

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (AFLCMC) — On October 20-23, the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office will host its inaugural Advanced Manufacturing Olympics (https://www.afrso.com/advanced-manufacturing-olympics).

This one-of-a-kind virtual experience will bring together advanced manufacturing, technology and sustainment innovation subject matter experts, entrepreneurs, practice leaders, and enthusiasts to discover new technologies and insights from thought-leaders across government, academia and small business. Attendees will view and participate in ground-breaking demos, exclusive keynote sessions from cutting-edge speakers and live technical competitions.

The list of speakers include:

Gen. John W. Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, U.S. Space Force

Dr. Will Roper, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics

Lt. Gen. Warren D. Berry, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection

To register for this free event: https://www.amo2020-registration.com/ereg/index.php?eventid=559747