75th FSS expands access to facilities, services

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The 75th Force Support Squadron will expand access to a number of its facilities and services at Hill Air Force Base.

Measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 remain in effect at the base consistent with recommended guidelines, including base entry control point no-touch protocols, maximization of telework, work center disinfection plans and some restrictions on in-person meetings, socials, and mass gatherings.

In addition, vulnerable personnel should continue to take precautions and people who feel sick should stay home. When in public places such as parks, outdoor recreation areas and shopping areas, individuals should maximize physical distance from others and continue to wear face coverings.

“The health and welfare of our Airmen, families, and community is key to national security,” said Col. Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander. “Any change to preventive measures will be a data-driven and dependent on local conditions, risks to mission, and risks to the force. We are still in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic.”

Social settings of more than 50 people, where appropriate physical distancing may not be practical, should be avoided. Non-essential travel should also be minimized and personnel should continue to adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel.

Base leaders consider a number of local, regional and state health conditions and guidelines when making decisions to open facilities and restore services. Protecting personnel and families across the installation continues to be paramount.

Expanded access:

Hillcrest Dining Facility is open for dine-in with reduced seating and spacing of six feet or more between tables. Face coverings will be required, but can be removed when seated. The salad bar will continue to be a “grab-and-go” service. Building 519/801-777-3428.

Warrior Fitness Center is open for military, DoD civilians, dependents and retirees Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be no access to the sauna, showers, basketball courts, racquetball courts and indoor track. There will be no classes or group/intramural sports. Customers will be expected to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings when in the facility, except when performing cardio. There will be a maximum capacity of 80 patrons at any one time. Building 533/801-777-2762.

Hess Fitness Center is open for civilian and military who have registered CAC access. Those eligible may register at the Warrior Fitness Center front desk from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. CAC access to the Hess Fitness Center will be limited to Monday to Friday from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. with a maximum capacity of 30 patrons inside the facility at any one time. There will be no access to the sauna, showers, basketball courts, racquetball courts, walleyball courts or parent-child area. Customers will be expected to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings when in the facility, except when performing cardio. Building 520/801-777-2762.

The Mountain View Inn front desk located inside The Landing is open 24/7 and will be open to space available customers. Building 450/801-777-1844.

AAFES Exchange and Shoppettes will continue to require its customers to wear face coverings while shopping. Building 412/801-773-1207.

AAFES Food Court is open for dine-in and outdoor dining with reduced seating to six feet or more between tables. Hours for dine-in will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Face coverings will be required and can be removed when seated. Building 412/801-773-1207.

AAFES Barber Shop, located in the Base Exchange, is now open for military, civilian and retirees Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is needed. Both service providers and customers must wear face coverings. Building 412/801-773‐4602.

AAFES Optical Shop, located within the Base Exchange, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both service provider and customer must wear face coverings. Building 412/801-776-3368.

AAFES Optometry Service, located within the Base Exchange, is open by appointment only. Both service providers and customers must wear face coverings. Building 412/801-779-9453.

The Landing has community spaces available for programs and events by reservation only. Space will be limited based on room configuration and public health guidance. Building 450/801-777-3841.

Taste of Paradise Café is open for dine-in and outdoor dining with reduced seating and six feet or more between tables. Face covering will be required and can be removed when seated. The restaurant will be open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. The restaurant will be closed “Down Fridays.” Building 230/801-777-4165.

Hubbard Golf Course has opened its clubhouse for programs and events by reservation only. It will also be open for dine-in and outdoor dining with reduced seating six feet or more between tables. Face coverings will be required and can be removed when seated. Building 720/801-777‐3272.

Golf Course Café is open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event room will be available by reservation only for programs and events. Space will be limited based on room configuration and public health guidance. Building 720/801-777-3272.

The Bowling Center is open for dine-in and outdoor dining with reduced seating and spacing of six feet or more between tables. Face coverings will be required, but can be removed when seated. The center will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Building 525/801-777-6565.

Auto Hobby is open operations for auto emissions test by appointment only and self-help. Customers will be assigned an area, one customer at a time for tire mounting and tool checkout. It will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for emissions and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for self-help. Building 534/801-777-3476.

The Fam Camp is now accepting reservations for military and DoD civilian personnel in permanent change of station (PCS) status only. Building 564/801-775-3250.

Outdoor Recreation is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers must wear face coverings. Building 805/801-777-9666.

Arts & Crafts Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Building 534/801-777-2649.

The Frame Shop, located in Arts & Crafts, will service customers by appointment only. Curbside pick-up will continue for finished products. Customers must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. Building 534/801-777-2649.

Gerrity Memorial Library is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Building 440/801-777-2533.

Playgrounds and parks, including the dog park, at Hill AFB will resume normal operations. Families will be able to use the playgrounds and parks, while maintaining social distancing guidelines between persons from other households.

Base personnel should continue to adhere to guidance on social distancing, disinfection plans and face coverings, including no hand-shaking, frequent hand washing, cleaning of common-use items, and wearing masks when social distancing cannot be achieved. In addition, many buildings require face coverings to be worn while in the facility regardless of social distancing.

Leadership across the installation will continue to take into consideration regional, state, and local public health conditions and guidelines when making decisions on restoring facilities and services capacity.

Should a COVID-19 resurgence be detected, Hill AFB senior leadership will stop reopening facilities, reassess Force Health Protection Condition Levels, and take appropriate actions to protect the workforce and families. This could mean closing and limiting patrons to facilities.

Visit www.75fss.com and www.hill.af.mil/coronavirus for additional information.