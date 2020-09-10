Commander’s Patriot Day Message

Nineteen years ago, our nation and our way of life came under attack on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 fellow Americans were lost that day. What the terrorists intended to divide us wound up bringing us closer together.

This year, we find ourselves struggling with a variety of issues across our society. Relative to the events of 9/11, we have more control over our actions. We can prioritize relationships with each other as Airmen and Wingmen, anchored by our shared Core Values. And, we can choose to wear a mask and socially distance to help stop the spread of the virus.

Honoring the anniversary of 9/11 and remembering not only the lives lost, but also the patriotism that followed can be a step toward healing our nation once again.

Thank you for all you do every day for AFSC and our Air Force. It is indispensable to defending our nation.

Unity is our greatest ally. Let us never forget the sacrifices of Sept. 11, 2001.

Lt. Gen. Gene Kirkland

Commander, Air Force Sustainment Center