Commander’s Labor Day message

Monday, we will celebrate Labor Day, a day to recognize you—the Air Force Sustainment Center workforce and its faithful work throughout the year.

2020 has tested us all, but your dedication and patriotism have shown through as you’ve fought through uncertainties and continued to meet mission requirements to support needs of the warfighter. Thank you all for your commitment and flexibility during this complicated time. Through your efforts, we remain ready to defend America.

In the past few months, our teammates at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex produced the first additively manufactured metal component for an Air Force aircraft engine. The 78th Medical Group Clinical Laboratory at Robins Air Force Base was the first in AFSC to offer in-house COVID-19 testing. Senior Airman Roxanne Darien, a community health technician with the 75th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, was selected as one of the Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year. And for the first time in Air Force history, the 309th Aircraft Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan AFB (the “Boneyard”) converted a B-1 bomber in storage into a B-1 “digital twin” to allow systems testing. These are just a few of the many successes by our workforce during 2020.

To these accomplishments, let me add my appreciation for our Union teammates at our AFSC installations, who are tremendous partners in accomplishing our mission.

As summer concludes, I ask that you carefully evaluate any risks and hazards as you celebrate over the coming weekend. Your family, friends and fellow Airmen are counting on you to be there for them. This year—more than most—it is important to remember that safety requires a deliberate effort.

I wish you a safe, enjoyable…and socially distanced weekend with your families and friends. You’ve earned it. Thank you for all you do for the Air Force and our nation.

Lt Gen Gene Kirkland

Commander, Air Force Sustainment Center