What’s open and closed for Labor Day 2020 at Hill AFB

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Many Hill Air Force Base offices and services will be closed or have limited hours for the Labor Day federal holiday. The base will observe an AFMC Family Day Friday, Sept. 4, and Labor Day Monday, Sept. 7.

Hours of operation:

Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed

Airman Leadership School: Closed

Arts and Crafts: Closed

Auto Hobby: Closed

Bowling Center: Closed

Boyer Hill Military Housing Office: Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 4 and closed Sept. 7 (leasing and maintenance)

Burger King: Open for drive-thru only 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 4 and open 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 7

Chapel: Closed

Child Development Center (East & West): Closed

Civilian Personnel Section: Closed

Civilian Education and Training: Closed

Exchange Mini Mall/Class Six: Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 4 and Sept. 7

Fast Eddie’s: Open for breakfast 6-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and dinner 5-7 p.m. Sept. 4 and closed Sept. 7

Finance Customer Service: Closed

Fitness Centers: Open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Hillcrest Dining Facility: Open for breakfast 5:30-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and dinner 5-7 p.m.

Hubbard Golf Course: Open dawn to dusk (weather dependent)

Legal Office: Closed

Library: Closed

Lodging: Open 24/7

Main Exchange (Food Court/Mall): Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 4 and open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 7

Manpower and Organization: Closed

Medical Group (Clinic/Main Pharmacy): Open 7:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 4 and closed Sept. 7. Satellite pharmacy closed.

Military Education and Training: Closed

Military Personnel Section: Closed

Museum: Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 4 and closed Sept. 7

NAF Human Resources: Closed

Official Mail Center: Closed

Outdoor Recreation, Tickets and Travel: Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 4 and closed Sept. 7

Popeye’s: Open for drive-thru only 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 4 and closed Sept. 7

Professional Development: Closed

South Gate Visitor Center: Closed

Taste of Paradise Café (Bldg. 230): Closed

The Landing: Closed

West Gate Express: Closed

Youth Programs: Closed

The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7. The Roy Gate will be open 4 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 4 and closed Sept. 7.