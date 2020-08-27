What’s open and closed for Labor Day 2020 at Hill AFB

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Many Hill Air Force Base offices and services will be closed or have limited hours for the Labor Day federal holiday. The base will observe an AFMC Family Day Friday, Sept. 4, and Labor Day Monday, Sept. 7.
Hours of operation:
Airman and Family Readiness Center: Closed
Airman Leadership School: Closed
Arts and Crafts: Closed
Auto Hobby: Closed
Bowling Center: Closed
Boyer Hill Military Housing Office: Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 4 and closed Sept. 7 (leasing and maintenance)
Burger King: Open for drive-thru only 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 4 and open 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 7
Chapel: Closed
Child Development Center (East & West): Closed
Civilian Personnel Section: Closed
Civilian Education and Training: Closed
Exchange Mini Mall/Class Six: Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 4 and Sept. 7
Fast Eddie’s: Open for breakfast 6-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and dinner 5-7 p.m. Sept. 4 and closed Sept. 7
Finance Customer Service: Closed
Fitness Centers: Open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Hillcrest Dining Facility: Open for breakfast 5:30-8 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and dinner 5-7 p.m.
Hubbard Golf Course: Open dawn to dusk (weather dependent)
Legal Office: Closed
Library: Closed
Lodging: Open 24/7
Main Exchange (Food Court/Mall): Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 4 and open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 7
Manpower and Organization: Closed
Medical Group (Clinic/Main Pharmacy): Open 7:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 4 and closed Sept. 7. Satellite pharmacy closed.
Military Education and Training: Closed
Military Personnel Section: Closed
Museum: Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 4 and closed Sept. 7
NAF Human Resources: Closed
Official Mail Center: Closed
Outdoor Recreation, Tickets and Travel: Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 4 and closed Sept. 7
Popeye’s: Open for drive-thru only 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 4 and closed Sept. 7
Professional Development: Closed
South Gate Visitor Center: Closed
Taste of Paradise Café (Bldg. 230): Closed
The Landing: Closed
West Gate Express: Closed
Youth Programs: Closed
The South Gate and West Gate will be open 24/7. The Roy Gate will be open 4 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 4 and closed Sept. 7.