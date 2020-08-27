Team Hill Frontlines: Hill AFB honors Airmen serving during COVID-19 pandemic

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The “Team Hill Frontlines” series is a recurring feature that puts the spotlight on some of the civilian and military Airmen on the “frontlines” supporting our mission, people and families during the COVID-19 crisis.

Featured August 18-24:

Dennis Guse

Dennis Guse is the restoration exhibit specialist and volunteer coordinator at the Hill Aerospace Museum. He takes care of the 116-strong volunteer force at the museum. He is from Layton, Utah, and his hobbies include slow-pitch softball, golfing, fishing, camping and coaching youth sports.

Dennis’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

“Everyone is required to wear a mask the entire time they’re in the museum. We have reduced hours and we’re only open four days a week. Volunteers sanitize the touchpoints in each gallery where people often touch. This is done at least once per shift. We are limiting our guests to 100 people per gallery or 200 people in the building. We’re happy to open again after five months being closed.”

Craig Shelton

Craig Shelton works for DLA Aviation Ogden as a materiel support specialist, where he supports the A-10 shop also for repair parts, he assists customers with status on their issued parts and coordinates with DLA Distribution’s warehouse for all issue and stow situations. He is from Chicago, Illinois, and his hobbies include fishing, riding his bike, and spending time with his wife.

Craig’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

“We have been working nonstop to make sure our customers keep being supported. We have taken the CDC guidance, keeping our six feet distance, wearing our face masks when dealing with our customers and limiting entrance to our facility. All common use areas are cleaned daily, two to three times and during shift changes. Cleaning supplies are made readily available to all personnel and our Supervisor keeps reminding us to enforce the six feet distance and to wear our face masks when we walk away from our work stations.”