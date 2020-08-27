DLA Aviation Employee Spotlight: Thomas Pollock

Name: Thomas Pollock

Organization: DLA Aviation at Ogden,

Years of Service: 12 years DLA Service

What is your job title, and what do you do, specifically? I am a collaborative demand planner. I collaborate with my Air Force customers to ensure their requirements align to the DLA demand plan and the right parts are acquired for their production operation.

What do you like most about your job? Working with fellow supply chain professionals to create supportable weapon system components and further the health of our fleet.

What kind(s) of training and education helps your work performance in your current role? The training provided by the DLA Aviation customer focused improvement team and job-specific training provided by DLA business process analysts is always specific to our mission and always effective.

As a demand planner, how has your workload been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic? The main thing is lack of integrated product team meetings that expose issues that need to be confronted.

What have been the challenges? The synergy lost from day-to-day engagement with fellow demand planners and other IPT members.

If you could speak directly to the warfighters you support, what would you tell them? I would tell them to keep up the great work and the earlier you tell us about your parts constraints and challenges, the better.

What advice would you have given yourself 10 years ago? I would go back and tell myself to interact with other elements of the supply chain and better understand what they do and how it affects you.

Where do you see yourself five years from now? In five years, I would still like to be working within the DLA supply chain, providing world-class support to the warfighter.

What is/are your favorite book(s), television show(s) or movie(s)? My favorite book is “Patriot Games” by Tom Clancy. I actually enjoy reading any Tom Clancy novel. My favorite movies are “Braveheart” and “Gladiator.”

What are some of your passions outside of work? My passions outside of work are family, horses, traveling, weight training, skiing and watching college football.

What is your favorite military aircraft and why? My favorite military aircraft is the Air Force F-35. It truly demonstrates U.S. air superiority to our potential enemies.