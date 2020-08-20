Team Hill Frontlines: Hill AFB honors Airmen serving during COVID pandemic

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The “Team Hill Frontlines” series is a recurring feature that puts the spotlight on some of the civilian and military Airmen on the “frontlines” supporting our mission, people and families during the COVID-19 crisis.

To nominate a member of Team Hill, visit the “Team Hill Frontlines” tab at www.hill.af.mil/coronavirus.

Featured August 11-17:

Scott Jones

Scott Jones works in the 649th Munitions Squadron where he manages the largest CONUS munitions stockpile, overseeing four Stock Record Accounts with more than 13,000 line items worth $764 million. He is from Plainview, Texas, and his hobbies include backpacking, fishing, and gardening.

Scott’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

“I’m working away from the office, conducting business almost entirely by computer and phone.”

Paul Sewell

Paul Sewell works in Odgen DLA Aviation in storage and distribution. He receives and routes material, assemblies and other material into and out of shop facilities. He is from Ogden, Utah, and his hobbies include cheering for the Las Vegas Raiders, golfing, camping, and woodworking.

Paul’s experience working on the COVID-19 frontlines:

“I’m more aware of the importance of social distancing, wearing proper PPE, and washing my hands more often to maximize protection of myself, my coworkers and customers when social distancing cannot be maintained. I make sure to keep my work area clean throughout the day by sanitizing printers, desks, doors, material handling equipment and anything else I see being used throughout the day. Throughout the threat of COVID-19, I have ensured I am still supporting the 523rd EMXG and completing the mission to the best of my ability while staying healthy and safe, also protecting those I require to interact with.”