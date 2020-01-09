Airmen at Hill Air Force Base to see housing allowance increase in 2020

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Beginning Jan. 1, Airmen assigned to Hill Air Force Base saw a bump in their Basic Allowance for Housing.

The new 2020 rates announced by the Defense Department last month showed service members across the department will see an average increase of 2.8% to their BAH.

At Hill Air Force Base, the BAH for service members with dependents will see an increase of 6.7% on average with E-1s through E-4s garnering a 13.8% percent increase or $171 more per month. E-5s and O-1s saw the next greatest increase at 12.7% and 12.6% respectively. The without dependent BAH rates at Hill AFB showed an 11.1% average increase.

Ogden/Hill AFB 2020 BAH rates:

BAH with dependents E1 E2 E3 E4 E5 E6 E7 E8 E9 W1 W2 W3 W4 W5 O1E O2E O3E O1 O2 O3 O4 O5 O6 O7 2020 rates 1410 1410 1410 1410 1485 1575 1599 1632 1692 1587 1614 1653 1710 1779 1605 1647 1716 1500 1572 1650 1800 1905 1920 1938 2019 rates 1239 1239 1239 1239 1317 1440 1500 1572 1656 1449 1533 1623 1671 1731 1515 1605 1677 1332 1437 1617 1746 1839 1854 1866 Change $ 171 171 171 171 168 135 99 60 36 138 81 30 39 48 90 42 39 168 135 33 54 66 66 72 Change % 13.8 13.8 13.8 13.8 12.7 9.3 6.6 3.8 2.1 9.5 5.2 1.8 2.3 2.7 5.9 2.6 2.3 12.6 9.3 2.0 3.0 3.5 3.5 3.8