UDOT to close I-15 in Layton for three nights

LAYTON, Utah — Construction on I-15 in Layton will close the interstate’s northbound and southbound lanes nightly between Layton Parkway and Hill Field Road Aug. 9-12.

The closure is required to accommodate the demolition of the Church Street Bridge over I-15.

Scheduled closures:

Fri., Aug. 9 through Sat., Aug.1010 p.m. to 8 a.m.​

Sat., Aug. 10 through Sun., Aug. 1110 p.m. to 9 a.m.​

Sun., Aug. 11 through Mon., Aug. 129 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists will be detoured to Main Street in Layton.

More project information can be found at udot.utah.gov/i15express or by calling 833-I15-XPRS.