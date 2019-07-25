Ride share program offers incentives to Hill commuters

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Several Hill employees are saving money with the base public transit commuter program.

The program, officially called the Transportation Incentive Program, has about 650 participants and more than 160 Utah Transit Authority vans that run on base. Vans have various pick up and drop off locations, including FrontRunner stations close to the base.

“Everybody that uses the program is very happy with it. All the feedback I’ve received has been positive,” said Krissy Mason, who runs to program at Hill.

Mason said there are numerous benefits to using the program, including saving money on gas and car insurance, enjoying a stress free commute, reducing wear and tear on a personal vehicle, not having to fight traffic and being able to spend commute times doing more enjoyable activities than driving.

The purpose of the program is to encourage commuting by mass transportation and provide incentives to employees with little to no out-of-pocket expenses. The program provides reimbursement for transit commuting costs in order to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution and expand commuting alternatives.

“Not only does it benefit the participants in numerous ways, it helps the environment and reduces traffic on base roads and at the gates,” she said.

Eligible participants receive a subsidy for their commuting expenses while using qualified means of transportation, which at Hill means using the FrontRunner and/or joining a UTA van pool since there are no UTA buses that run on the base. The subsidy is issued to participants on a debit card that is used to pay the local transit provider.

In order to participate in the program, an applicant must be a DOD federal employee – a civilian, military member or non-appropriated fund employee who is paid and employed by the Department of Defense.

Mason said those needing transportation on base for official business can use the base taxi service, which can be reached at 801-777-1843. Participants also only have to ride share 50% of their scheduled shifts, so there is flexibility to drive when there is a need.

For more information about the program or to find a van pool and begin the registration process, visit https://www.hill.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/837849/transportation-incentive-program/.