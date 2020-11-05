Around The Hill:

Temporary West Gate closure

The West Gate will be closed to inbound and outbound traffic beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 and will reopen at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15. The closure is required for routine maintenance. During this time, the Roy Gate will be open. The South Gate will continue to operate 24/7.

Air Force Resiliency

The Air Force Resiliency cell is looking for participants for the Invisible Wounds Initiative caregiver focus group. The intent is to use these focus groups to develop solutions to better support and engage with family members and caregivers across the service. Volunteer names and email addresses can be sent to Julie Pinchak at julie.pinchak@us.af.mil. For more on Invisible Wounds, go to woundedwarrior.af.mil.

Commemorative coin giveaway

The Exchange will honor veterans with a commemorative coin giveaway and an individually wrapped cupcake on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hill Main Exchange.

‘Nevertheless’ documentary

The Hill Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team and Equal Opportunity office have come together to bring you the film Nevertheless and the creator behind the masterpiece from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 10 at the Hill AFB Theater. Learn about the film and watch the trailer at neverthelessfilm.com. Register at https://75-abw-sapr.ticketleap.com/nevertheless-documentary/.

Satellite Pharmacy moved indoors

The Satellite Pharmacy has relocated back inside the Exchange Mall area to ensure speed of service and to allow for social distancing while maximizing the limited spacing in the Base Exchange. For a full explanation of the changes, see the Hill social media sites or the Hill home page at www.hill.af.mil.

Big Buck Bingo

The Landing offers bingo every Tuesday and Thursday. Cards go on sale at 4 p.m. and games begin at 5 p.m. Spots must be reserved in advance because play is limited to 50 people per session. Face coverings are required. Prices are $25 for 10 games with six cards and $30 for10 games with 9 cards. Lucky54: $2,500 and Bonus54: $5,000. For reservations, call The Landing at 801-777-3841.

National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

The National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans is at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov 24. This event offers real-time engagement and one-on-one interactions with company representatives in a virtual setting, connecting employers with skilled veterans, military spouses, transitioning service members, reservists, and guardsmen. Employers will fill positions in the local area, across the region, and will have some opportunities across the nation. For more details and registration, visit rmvets.com/2FSMCwz.

Hubbard Golf Course Café

The Golf Course Café is open from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Order the Birdie Burger Combo for only $8.75. The burger comes with mushrooms, lettuce and Swiss cheese and includes fries and a drink. Call 801-777-3272 to order for pick-up. Customers must wear face coverings.

Colorama

Bowl Colorama on the third Saturday of every month from 1:30 to 5 p.m. The cost is $15. Cash prizes vary from $10 to $200. Bowlers must be 18 or older and protective masks are required. Play is limited to the first 36 participants to call and register at 801-777-6565.